What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Turnstile @ Irving Plaza (postponed from 8/22)
- Owen, Caithlin De Marrais @ Bowery Ballroom
- GZA, Talib Kweli @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Craig Owens, Geoff Rickly @ House of Independents
- Eyedress, YL @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Deicide, Kataklysm, Internal Bleeding, Begat The Nephilim @ Dingbatz
- A Band Called Coltrane @ Mama Tried
- Martha Wainwright, Mary-Elaine Jenkins @ City Winery
- Lane 8, Sultan + Shepard, Rinzen, Luzi Tudor @ Brooklyn Mirage
- Eagles @ Madison Square Garden (postponed from 8/22)
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.