What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
Yo La Tengo, Mountain Movers, DJ Amanda Nazario @ SummerStage at Central ParkUPDATE: Postponed until 10/1
- Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Cat Power @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Azealia Banks, IZE @ Webster Hall
- Soulfly, Niviane @ Gramercy Theatre
- Mega Bog, Matt Bachmann, Bobbie Lovesong @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Jailbreak! w/ Dave Hill, Liz Miele, Emily Flake, Liz Glazer, Frank Conniff @ Littlefield
- Photay, Jwords, K Wata @ Elsewhere Rooftop
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Portugal. The Man stream "Almost Ready" from the Crocodile in Seattle at 11:00 PM ET on Flymachine.
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.