What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Kelly Lee Owens, Doss @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Seth Bogart (Hunx), Josephine Network, Cumgirl8 @ TV Eye
- The Mountain Goats (solo) @ City Winery
- David Cross @ Littlefield
- The Wailers @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Lady Bits, Church Girls, Beechwood @ Gold Sounds
- Oso Oso, Smol Data, Family Dinner @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Every Body w/ UNIIQU3, Zenobia, Hannah Lou @ House of Yes
- Unleash the Archers, Aether Realm, Seven Kingdoms @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Mary Halvorson @ Roulette
