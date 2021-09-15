What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Yo La Tengo @ TV Eye
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Maxband, Wah Together @ Bowery Ballroom
- Quaternion, Caitlin Cherry, Moor Mother @ Pace Gallery
- Knocked Loose, Gatecreeper, Magnitude, Kharma @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Jay Electronica, Smoke DZA, Statik Selektah, GRIP @ Sony Hall
- The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Algiers, Zen Mother @ Saint Vitus Bar
- !!!, Jennifer Vanilla @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Psymon Spine, Lip Talk, Conor Kenahan @ Baby's All Right
- Hubert Lenoir, Champagne Superchillin', Ishmale @ Mercury Lounge
- Alex Orange Drink, Namesake @ Baby's All Right
- Sheryl Crow, Lucie Silvas @ The Capitol Theatre
- Cold Hart, Yawns, Fish Narc @ Gramercy Theatre
- Pilot to Gunner, Her Heads On Fire, Screaming From the Gallery @ Union Pool
- Black Pumas, Pachyman @ Brooklyn Steel
LIVESTREAMS:
Because Jewish's annual High Holiday services continue with Kol Nidre, streaming at 7 PM ET on Fans.live.
