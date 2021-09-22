What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Fugees @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Conway the Machine, Stove God Cooks @ Webster Hall
- Lydia Lunch Retrovirus, Ice Balloons @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Arlo Parks, MICHELLE @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Billy Idol, Liz Cooper @ Capitol Theatre
- Theophilus London @ Sony Hall
- Loren Connors, Alan Licht, David Grubbs @ Union Pool
- White Reaper @ The Stone Pony
- Women of the Night, The Idolizers, Sallies @ Our Wicked Lady
- Nick Kroll @ City Winery
- Dave Matthews Band @ PNC Bank Arts Center
