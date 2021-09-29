What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Quicksand, Narrow Head @ The Stone Pony
- New Found Glory, Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, LØLØ @ Starland Ballroom
- Kyp Malone's Rain Machine, Diane Cluck, Jeffrey Lewis @ The Sultan Room
- Georgia Anne Muldrow @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- SPY, Combust, GEL, Dog Breath @ Saint Vitus Bar
- A. Savage (Parquet Courts), Mike Etten, Water From Your Eyes @ Union Pool
- Baths, Rachika Nayer ft. Issei Herr, Heathered Pearls (DJ set) @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Young Nudy @ Irving Plaza
- Sessa, James Tillman, Tall Juan (solo) @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Brandon Wardell @ Union Hall
- María Isabel @ Baby's All Right
- Smock, Atlas Engine, Groupie, Safer, Matt Danger Lippman @ Our Wicked Lady
--
LIVESTREAMS:
TYCHO: ISO50 - Dispatch from Brooklyn Mirage streams at 9:30 PM ET (tickets).
--
