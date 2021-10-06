What’s Going on Wednesday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Blondie Chaplin @ Capitol Theatre
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Fat Tony, Cadence Weapon, Dap the Contract, Starchild (DJ set) @ The Sultan Room
- Okkervil River (solo), Damien Jurado @ Brooklyn Made
- Counting Crows, Frank Turner @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- Aerial East, Liam Benzvi @ Public Records
- Remi Wolf, The Blossom @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Chester Watson, Gabe 'Nandez, Fatboi Sharif @ The Broadway
- Activity, Parlor Walls @ Mercury Lounge
- Kepi Ghoulie @ Bushwick Public House
- Yemi Alade @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jorma Kaukonen @ Beacon Theatre
--
