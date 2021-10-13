What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Waxahatchee, Katy Kirby @ Elsewhere Hall
- Tape Hiss (Ernie Brooks, Steve Shelley, David Nagler, Peter Zummo, Pete Galub) @ Mama Tried
- Turnover, Widowspeak, Temple of Angels @ Brooklyn Made
- Magdalena Bay, Kitty @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Lou Barlow @ a backyard in Cedar Grove, NJ
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Phil Lesh @ The Capitol Theatre
- Patrick Watson @ The Turk's Inn Rooftop
- Robyn Hitchcock (in conversation with David Fricke) @ McNally Jackson
- Sam Amidon, Trixie Whitley @ Le Poisson Rouge
- TV Girl, Jordana @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bill Baird @ Ba'sik
- Constant Smiles, Velvet Vision, The Little Tulips, Psirens @ Purgatory
- Moontype, Hypoluxo, Yohuna @ TV Eye
- Brass Against @ Gramercy Theatre
