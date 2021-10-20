What’s Going on Wednesday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

The BrooklynVegan Show airs on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET. This week we'll be chatting with veteran NYC singer/songwriter Kevin Devine, followed by a live performance from rising emo/punk band Prince Daddy and the Hyena.

Arlo Parks streams a set from Houston's White Oak Music Hall at 9:30 PM ET (tickets).

Parquet Courts stream "A Sympathy For Life, Visualised" at 10 PM ET (tickets).

