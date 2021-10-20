What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- High on Fire, Spirit Adrift, Dysrhythmia @ Le Poisson Rouge
- black midi, DJ Python, Nordra @ Pioneer Works
- Lala Lala, Salt Cathedral, Crosslegged @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Torres, Sarah Jaffe @ The Saint
- Ela Minus, Tammy Lakkis @ Elsewhere Hall
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Uniform, Portrayal of Guilt, Body Void @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Shannon and the Clams, Delicate Steve @ Webster Hall
- Helado Negro @ Public Records
- Band of Horses @ Brooklyn Made
- Shannon Lay, John Andrews & the Yawns @ Mercury Lounge
- Pinegrove, Blue Ranger @ The Wellmont Theater
- Phil Lesh & Friends @ Capitol Theatre
- The Shivas, Native Sun, Girl Skin @ TV Eye
- Disciples of Verity (ft. Living Colour's Corey Glover), Fall of The Albatross @ Our Wicked Lady
- Pilfers, Be Like Max, Bright Ugly @ The Kingsland
- Indigo Girls @ The Paramount
- Haile Supreme, FALSA, Roshni Samal, Natie, Cosmic Church ft. Zaven and Miss Olithea @ The Sultan Room
LIVESTREAMS:
The BrooklynVegan Show airs on Vans Channel 66 at 11 AM ET. This week we'll be chatting with veteran NYC singer/songwriter Kevin Devine, followed by a live performance from rising emo/punk band Prince Daddy and the Hyena.
Arlo Parks streams a set from Houston's White Oak Music Hall at 9:30 PM ET (tickets).
Parquet Courts stream "A Sympathy For Life, Visualised" at 10 PM ET (tickets).
