What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- JPEGMAFIA, ZelooperZ @ Brooklyn Steel
- The Mountain Goats, Sophia Boro @ Brooklyn Made
- Skrillex, Wax Motif, Noodz @ Avant Gardner
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Local H, Radkey @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Garcia Peoples, Drunken Foreigner Band @ The Sultan Room
- Combo Chimbita, Sunny Cheeba (DJ set), Sabine Blaizin (DJ set) @ Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Colatura, Persons, Gal Fieri @ Our Wicked Lady
- Madison Cunningham, S.G. Goodman @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Every Body Halloween w/ Jubilee, Kat Cunning, James Patterson @ House of Yes
- Ravi Coltrane @ Village Vanguard
- Netherlands, Greg Fox/Grey McMurray/M. Geddes Gengas Trio, Bangladeafy, Weasel Walter/Sandy Ewen/Tim Dahl Trio @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Darius Jones @ Green-Wood Cemetery
- Måneskin @ Bowery Ballroom
- Elbows, Akai Solo, Maralisa @ Baby's All Right
- Foreigner @ Capitol Theatre
- Singles Motel w/ Joe Pera, Dan Licata, Rachel Kaly, Tommy MacNamara, Daniel Simonsen, Ashley Brooke Roberts, Fareeha Khan, Mara Wiles, Dan Bazaldua @ Union Hall
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.