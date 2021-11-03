What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Titus Andronicus, Disq @ White Eagle Hall
- The Menzingers, The Dirty Nil, Roger Harvey @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Whitney, Renée Reed @ Brooklyn Made
- Sam Evian, Buzzy Lee @ Bowery Ballroom
- Gary Clark Jr., Blackillac @ Capitol Theatre
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Belaver, Sam Kogon, Peace Police @ TV Eye
- Garcia Peoples, Cool Whip @ The Sultan Room
- 200 Stab Wounds, Blame God, Miasmatic Necrosis, Targeted, FATFUK @ Saint Vitus
- Steely Dan @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
- Andrew McMahon, Annika Bennett, Zac Clark @ Irving Plaza
