What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Squid, Dani Rev @ Mercury Lounge
- Beach Bunny, Miloe @ Webster Hall
- Anti-Flag, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin @ House of Independents
- Black Label Society, Obituary, Prong @ Wellmont Theater
- HalfNoise, Blonder, Elke @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Garcia Peoples, Prince Rupert's Drops @ The Sultan Room
- Steely Dan @ Capitol Theatre
- Red Baraat, Kendra Morris @ Bowery Ballroom
- Gunn-Truscinski Duo, Lee Ranaldo, Michael Vallera @ Union Pool
- The Wallflowers, Strange Majik @ Brooklyn Made
- Tennis, Molly Burch @ Brooklyn Steel
- Car Bomb, Cleric, Titan to Tachyons @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Melanie Charles, Xiomara Laugart @ Public Records
- SAINt JHN, Tyla Yaweh @ Terminal 5
- Ruston Kelly, Margaret Glaspy @ Irving Plaza
- Colin Quinn @ Lucille Lortel Theatre
--
LIVESTREAMS:
Johnny Marr streams "Live at the Crazy Face Factory" at 8 PM ET, 11 PM ET, and various other times (tickets).
--
