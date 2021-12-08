What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Wet Leg, Momma @ Union Pool
- Baroness @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Taking Back Sunday, Straylight Run @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
- Stars, Shamir @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Allman Family Revival, The Allman Betts Band, River Kittens, Donovan Frankenreiter, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Robert Randolph, Jimmy Hall, Lilly Hiatt, Lamar Williams Jr., Joanne Shaw Taylor, Eric Gales, G. Love @ Beacon Theatre
- Sleepy Hallow, Eli Fross @ The Paramount
- Ada Lea, Babehoven @ Baby's All Right
- Jay Jayle, Norman Westburg (Swans), Roadhouse @ TV Eye
- The Lemon Twigs, Tchotchke @ Bowery Ballroom
- Tetchy, Qwam, BatsBatsBats, Ghost Ghost Ghost @ The Broadway
- Hayden Pedigo, Constant Smiles, Sam Zalta (Bambara) @ Baby's All Right
- Will Epstein, Ben Goldberg, Carmen Rothwell @ IRL
- Moliy, Talia Goddess, DonChristian @ Cafe Erzulie
- Whitmer Thomas, Conner O'Malley @ Bell House
