What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Citizen, Drug Church, Glitterer, Floating Room @ House of Independents
- Wolf Eyes @ East Berlin
- Will Butler, Jo Firestone @ Public Records
- Onyx, Wiki, Ricky Bats, Kaeson Skrilla @ Elsewhere Hall
- The Lemon Twigs, Slugbug @ Bowery Ballroom
- Black Magnet, Trace Amount, Octonomy, Annunziata @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Runnner, Daneshevskaya, Dida Pelled @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Audrey Nuna, AJRadico @ Baby's All Right
- All Away Lou, Strangepride, Hard Pass @ Our Wicked Lady
- William Parker, Patricia Nicholson, Cooper-Moore Quartet @ Nublu
- Booker Stardrum, Justin Frye, Arian Shaffiee, Joanna Mattrey, Lester St. Louis, Jaimie Branch @ IRL
- Ryan Sawyer/Ka Baird/C. Spencer Yeh, Gabby Fluke Mogul/Laura Ortman, Patrick Holmes @ Union Pool
- Ana Gasteyer @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story (film screening) @ Nowadays
