What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- GZA @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Free Throw, Bad Luck, Camp Trash @ Knitting Factory
- Gunna, CEO Trayle @ Irving Plaza
- Miranda & The Beat (DJ set) @ TV Eye
- Eddie Palmieri @ Birdland Jazz Club
--
Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:
- Tyondai Braxton @ Public Records (more info)
- Maymind, Heathered Pearls, M. Geddes Gengras, DJ Zarla @ Berlin Under A (more info)
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.