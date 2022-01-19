What&#8217;s Going on Wednesday?

What’s Going on Wednesday?

TONIGHT IN NYC:

--

Many shows scheduled for tonight in the NYC area are cancelled or postponed because of the Omicron surge, including:

--

LIVESTREAMS:

The second of three nights of Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST streams on NPR's YouTube at 8 PM ET with Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, and Son Rompe Pera.

Winter JazzFest streams at 8 PM ET with Red Baraat, Lakecia Benjamin 'Pursuance,' Brandee Younger Quintet, Samir Langus, San Nagano 'Smashing Humans,' and Oran Etkin 'Open Arms Project.'

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: Bummer Camp, Fat Trout Trailer Park, Razor Braids, Wine Lips
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan