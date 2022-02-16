What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist & Boldy James @ Terminal 5
- The Spits, Night Birds, Dark Thoughts @ Elsewhere
- Anaïs Mitchell, Bonny Light Horseman @ Tarrytown Music Hall
- Ducks Ltd., 2nd Grade @ Baby's All Right
- Toby Driver as Alora Crucible, Gyan Riley @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Imperial Triumphant, Cleric, Couch Slut @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Dog Date, Joudy, Pons, Frida Kill @ Knitting Factory
- Howard Jones Acoustic Trio @ Sony Hall
- Namesake, Steele FC, Tight Lips @ Our Wicked Lady
- Make Jazz Trill Again Live Podcast w/ Melanie Charles, Yunie Mojica, Hey Love... @ Nubul 151
- Mark Morgan, Masaaki Duo, Ryan Sawyer/Michael Formanek/Patricia Brennan trio @ Union Pool
- Mary J. Blige (meet & greet) @ Rough Trade
- Alchemist burger & vinyl pop-up @ Smashed
