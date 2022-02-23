What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Tool, The Acid Helps @ UBS Arena
- Elton John @ Madison Square Garden
- YOB, Ecstatic Vision @ Saint Vitus Bar
- The Beths, Lunar Vacation, Weakened Friends @ Webster Hall
- John Moreland, Will Johnson @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Grouplove, Melt @ Brooklyn Steel
- Niiice., Glacier Boy, Punt @ The Broadway
- Sun June, Daphne Tunes @ Baby's All Right
- OK Cowgirl, Lizdelise, Project Diem, Lily Jeanette @ Rubulad
- Boyz II Them (Russell E.L. Butler & ADAB) @ Nowadays
- Bleeth, Murder Pact, Shawty, Tombstoner, Orthopedic Craniel Encavement @ Gold Sounds
- Make Jazz Trill Again (live podcast) w/ Melanie Charles, Yunie Mojica, Jeannette Berry, Kenna Faircloth, Stutzmcgee @ Nublu 151
- EarthGang (signing & listening party) @ Rough Trade
--
