What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Animal Collective, L'Rain @ Starland Ballroom
- The Wonder Years, Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Save Face @ Webster Hall
- Monolord, Firebreather, Castle Rat @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Jay Electronica @ Sony Hall
- Robert Glasper @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- For Your Health, Stay Inside, Dream Well @ The Saint
- Tyondai Braxton, Greg Fox @ Public Records
- BADBADNOTGOOD, Skiifall, DJ-Rahill @ Brooklyn Steel
- Just Friends, Graduating Life, Bears in Trees, Cry Baby @ House of Independents
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- Nathan Gray & the Iron Roses, BlackGuyFawkes, Sean Nolan & The Heartmakers @ Knitting Factory
- Church Girls, Suntitle, Good Looking Friends @ The Kingsland
- Jaimie Branch: FLY or DIE, Christina Wheeler @ Baby's All Right
- Ilana Glazer @ Union Hall
- Dave Hill, Emily Panic, Chris Gethard, more @ The Loft at City Winery
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.