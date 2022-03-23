What&#8217;s Going on Wednesday?

What’s Going on Wednesday?

photo by James Richards IV

TONIGHT IN NYC:

Get exclusive City Morgue vinyl and merch from their collaboration with Revolver and Inked at a one-day pop-up, happening from 2 PM-7 PM at Inked NYC, at 150 West 22nd Street. Purchase over $100 in merch for a free tattoo (must be 18 or older). You can also pre-order vinyl, t-shirts, and bundles in our store.

--

STAY IN TOUCH

Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.

Join our EMAIL LIST.

For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.

SHOP OUR STORE

loading...
loading...
Filed Under: Brian Chase, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Dawuna, Dionne Warwick, DJ A. Savage, Dreamcrusher, Jadakiss, Jean-Luc Swift, Jeremy Ivey, Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs, mildlife, Mini Solids, Mint Green, ouija, Ouri, p.e., Parcels, Pop 1280, prolaps, rare candy, Reagan Holiday, Scout Gillett, Tuff Sunshine
Categories: Music News, What's Going on Tonight in NYC
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan