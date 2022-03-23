What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Dawn Richard's Electro Revival @ BAM
- Glassjaw @ Warsaw
- Squid, Deliluh @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Full of Hell, HIRS Collective, Artificial Brain, No/Más, Reaper's Gong @ Saint Vitus Bar
- P.E., Pop. 1280, DJ A. Savage @ Union Pool
- Jadakiss @ Nebula
- ZelooperZ, Quadie Diesel, Kweku Saunderson @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Ouri, Dawuna @ Public Records
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jeremy Ivey @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Mint Green, Rare Candy @ Sovereign
- Drums & Drones w/ Brian Chase @ The Stone
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- Dionne Warwick @ City Winery
- Piper Page, Yaya Bey, Cate Hamilton @ The Bowery Electric
- Scout Gillett, Charlotte Rose Benjamin, Jean Luc-Swift, Mini Solids @ The Sultan Room
- Tuff Sunshine @ Mama Tried
- Prolaps, Dreamcrusher, Reagan Holiday, Ouija @ Trans-Pecos
- Parcels, Mildlife @ Brooklyn Steel
Get exclusive City Morgue vinyl and merch from their collaboration with Revolver and Inked at a one-day pop-up, happening from 2 PM-7 PM at Inked NYC, at 150 West 22nd Street. Purchase over $100 in merch for a free tattoo (must be 18 or older). You can also pre-order vinyl, t-shirts, and bundles in our store.
--
