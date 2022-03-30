What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Moses Sumney's Blackalachia in Brooklyn, L'Rain @ BAM
- Car Seat Headrest, Bartees Strange @ Brooklyn Steel
- Maxwell, Anthony Hamilton, Joe @ Barclays Center
- GZA @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Thao, Becca Mancari, Why Bonnie @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Obituary, Gruesome, Stabbed, Sworn Enemy @ Amityville Music Hall
- Poppy, Mz Neon @ Webster Hall
- Anna Meredith, Holland Andrews @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Liam Kazar, Sweepea, Bill Waters @ TV Eye
- Escape from the Zoo, Public Serpents, Crazy and the Brains @ Trans-Pecos
- Sarah Davachi, TALsounds @ Public Records
- Ches Smith w/ Craig Taborn, Mat Maneri, Brill Frisell @ The Stone
- Pachyman, The Far East @ Baby's All Right
- The Cactus Blossoms, Alexa Rose @ Bowery Ballroom
- Martha Wainwright (Stories I Might Regret Telling You book release show) @ City Winery
- Goo, Dig Nitty, Frances Chang @ Knitting Factory
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.