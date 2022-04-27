What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Jawbreaker, The Linda Lindas, Worriers, Chris Gethard @ Irving Plaza
- Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard @ Brooklyn Steel
- Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone @ Radio City Music Hall
- Phony Ppl @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Hovvdy @ Bowery Ballroom
- Altin Gün, Sessa @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sunny Jain @ The Public Theater
- Chelsea Jade, Lou Tides @ Union Pool
- Spy, Huasipungo, Gel, MSPAINT, CHUD @ Trans-Pecos
- Ilana Glazer @ Bell House
--
