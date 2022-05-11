What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- PUP, Sheer Mag, Pinkshift @ Terminal 5
- Disclosure, Honey Bun @ Elsewhere
- Freddie Gibbs, MIKE, Redveil @ Irving Plaza
- Tori Amos, Companion @ Kings Theatre
Mannequin Pussy, Chronic @ Saint Vitus BarUPDATE: postponed
- The WhiskyX w/ Dawes @ Industry City
- Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, DJ Miss Guy @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Foy Vance, Lee Rogers, Gareth Dunlop @ Webster Hall
- Alfa Mist, Kalia Vandever @ National Sawdust
- Jaimie Branch + Billy Martin + Luke Stewart (trio), Mikel Patrick Avery + Deric Dickens (duo) @ IRL
- Kurt Elling ft. Charlie Hunter, Corey Fonville, DJ Harrison @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Purr, Liam Benzvi @ Baby's All Right
- Pine Barons, The Big Easy, The Rizzos @ TV Eye
- Hannah Gadsby @ BAM
