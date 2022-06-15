What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, The Pimps of Joytime, Blu Eye Extinction, Funk Flex @ SummerStage in Central Park
- Blonde Redhead, Sqürl @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Mykki Blanco, Godly the Ruler @ House of Yes
- Tune-Yards, Anjimile @ Brooklyn Steel
- Bill Frisell + Luke Bergman, Gyan Riley @ The Greene Space
- Florist, Maia Friedman @ Public Records
- Kate Bollinger, Lael Neale @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Museum of Love, Peter Gordon & Love of Life Orchestra @ Hudson Yards
- Nathan Bowles, Bill MacKay / Loren Connors @ Union Pool
- TWRP, Rich Aucoin @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mandy Moore, AHI @ Webster Hall
- Wallows, Spill Tab @ Terminal 5
- April + Vista, Yaya Bey @ Littlefield
- Stuyedeyed, Weeping Icon @ Purgatory
- CHRISTEENE and her fukkn band @ Baby's All Right
- Shred Flinstone, My Son The Doctor, Pons, Cameron Castan @ The Broadway
- Weval, Beshken (DJ set) @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Jen Kirkman @ Union Hall
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.