What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Circle Jerks, 7Seconds, Negative Approach @ The Stone Pony
- Open Mike Eagle, Fatboi Shariff @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Sunrot, Lunar Blood, Smock, Channel Vessel @ Saint Vitus Bar
- TDA, Record Setter, Superalway @ Trans-Pecos
- Elway, The Holy Mess @ Sovereign
- Caleb Giles, AJRadico @ Public Records
- Delicate Steve, Breanna Barbara @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Talib Kweli, The Whiskey Boys @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- 79.5, O. Wake, secret opener @ TV Eye
- Ziemba, Lou Tides, Wendy Eisenberg, Fusilier @ The Broadway
- Pictoria Vark, Keep for Cheap, Moon Sand Land, Dolly Spartans @ Rubulad
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.