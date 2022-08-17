What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Thundercat @ MetLife Stadium
- Blondie, The Damned @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
- Snail Mail, Momma, Hotline TNT @ The Stone Pony
- Wiz Khalifa, Logic @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Boldy James, AKAI SOLO, YL @ Elsewhere
- Clem Snide @ Joe's Pub
- Masma Dream World, King Vision Ultra, Grey Wulf, Haunted Halo @ TV Eye
- Jay Critch @ Dingbatz
- Brijean, Bad Tuner, Nappy Nina @ Elsewhere Rooftop
- Alsarah & the Nubatones, Huda Asfour @ Cafe Erzulie
- Lip Talk, Jeremy Gustin with Sarah Galdes, Derek Leslie, Elenna Canlas, Ryan Weiner @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- So Percussion @ The DiMenna Center for Classical Music
- Laura June Kirsch (in conversation about new photo book Romantic Lowlife Fantasies) @ Launch Photo Books
