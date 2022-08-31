What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Roger Waters @ Madison Square Garden
- Blondie @ The Paramount
- The Damned @ Chelsea Music Hall
- They Might Be Giants @ Asbury Lanes
- The Mountain Goats, Garcia Peoples @ Webster Hall
- Krallice, Indricothere @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Ben Folds @ The Capitol Theatre
- Brady Watt, Parks, Passport Gift @ Mercury Lounge
- Work Wife, Fetch Tiger, Annie Blackman, Charlotte Rose Benjamin @ The Sultan Room
- Carmen Villain, Pontiac Streator @ Public Records
- Miles Hewitt, Little Mystery, Goo @ Union Pool
- Freezing Cold, The Pauses, Light Tower @ The Broadway
- Lip Talk, Jeremy Gustin, Aaron Arntz, Wendy Eisenberg, Shahzad Ismaily, Stuart Bogie, Jason Lindner @ The Sultan Room Rooftop
- Your Spirit Dies, Age of Panic, Stiff-Necked, Doomsayer, Sarcosuchus @ Amityville Music Hall
- Dummy, Nara's Room, Bad Spy, Red Sun Radio @ Arlene's Grocery
--
