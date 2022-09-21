What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Homeless Gospel Choir @ Prudential Center
- Iceage, Earth @ The Brooklyn Monarch
- Beak>, Litronix @ Le Poisson Rouge
- La Dispute, Pictoria Vark @ Warsaw
- Jimmy Eat World, Charly Bliss @ Mulcahy's
- New York Public Radio Live w/ Combo Chimbita, Red Baraat, Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan & Georgia Hubley (DJ set) @ Brooklyn Bowl
- A Wilhelm Scream, Redbuilder, Oh The Humanity, Lost in Society @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Bomba Estéreo @ Palladium Times Square
- Cults, Mazmorra Brillante @ Elsewhere
- Caleb Nichols, Colleen Green, Other Houses @ TV Eye
- Lil Nas X @ Radio City Music Hall
- Harry Styles, Blood Orange @ Madison Square Garden
- Sofia Kourtesis, ASTRØNOMER @ Public Records
- Blue Oyster Cult @ Sony Hall
- William Parker @ The Green-Wood Cemetery
- Westside Boogie, Grip, Bobby Sessions, Dappa @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- COLA, Aidan Noel (DJ set) @ Baby's All Right
- Daði Freyr, Francis Aud @ Irving Plaza
- Loren Connors, Jeff Fuccillo / Disturbed Strings, Ayal Senior + GRAY/SMITH @ 411 Kent Ave
- CAAMP, Cut Worms, Speaking Suns @ SummerStage at Central Park
- Fleece, Razor Braids @ Brooklyn Made
- Nikki Lane (performance & signing) @ Rough Trade
- Demetri Martin @ Bell House
