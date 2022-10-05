What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Pixies, Sir Chloe @ Terminal 5
- Fontaines D.C., Just Mustard, Wunderhorse @ The Stone Pony
- Kikagaku Moyo, Jennifer Vanilla @ Brooklyn Steel
- Otoboke Beaver, Ratas En Zelo @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Robert Glasper (ft. Nicholas Payton & John Ellis) @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Sean Ono Lennon Band @ The Stone
- caroline, Claire Rousay @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Morcheeba, Jesse Mac Cormack @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Pi'erre Bourne @ Irving Plaza
- Little Jesus, Divino Niño, Pieri @ Elsewhere
- ZZ Top, The Summit @ The Paramount
- Joan As Police Woman, Parker Kindred, Eric Lane & Kyle Miles, Fourth Blood Moon ft. Eric Mingus & Elliott Sharp @ The Sultan Room
- Lip Talk & Jeremy Gustin, Shahzad ISmaily, Stuart Bogie, Kenny Wolleson, Aaron Arntz, Ryan Dugre @ Nublu
- Margo Price with Valerie June (in conversation) @ P&T Knitwear
- Pixies (signing) @ Rough Trade
