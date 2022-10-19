What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Poppy @ Madison Square Garden
- Iron Maiden, Within Temptation @ UBS Arena
- Bret McKenzie @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Arooj Aftab @ Symphony Space
- DOMi & JD Beck @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Keyon Harrold @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Jensen McRae, Sophia James @ Rockwood Music Hall
- Lovelorn, Posterboy 2000, Monograms @ TV Eye
- UV-TV, Personality Cult, Acid Casualties @ The Broadway
- J.R.C.G. (Dreamdecay Music Group), Hubble, Mary Jane Dunphe @ Union Pool
- Tiny Vipers, Derek Piotr @ Public Records
- DakhaBrakha @ White Eagle Hall
- Dead Sara, Superbloom @ Brooklyn Made
--
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.