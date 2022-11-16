What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Alvvays, Slow Pulp @ Kings Theatre
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor, MANAS @ Elsewhere
- Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver @ Bowery Ballroom
- Cloud Nothings, Speedy Ortiz @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Wizkid @ Madison Square Garden
- Weedeater, Telekintic Yeti, Donnie Doolittle @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Sean Paul @ Webster Hall
- Rayland Baxter, Producing a Kind Generation @ Brooklyn Made
- Mike Cooley @ Spotlight at The Paramount
- Chief Xian ATunde Adjuah @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Erick The Architect @ Baby's All Right
- jxdn @ Baby's All Right
- Ivan Nahem, Echo Lightwave Unspeakable, Gregg Bielski, Norman Westberg, Thomas Dimuzio @ Trans-Pecos
- Little Black Egg, Angel Dean, Sue Garner, Cheryl Kingan, Greg Peterson @ 411 Kent Ave
- LustSickPuppy, Ghösh, Posterboy 2000, Shiverboard, DJ Pushpin b2b DJ Noble Spell @ TV Eye
- Winkie, Kristeen Young, Sam Tyndall, HRRD TOP @ The Broadway
- Eugene Mirman, Bobcat Goldthwait, Maeve Higgins, Marie Faustin @ The Bell House
- Quentin Tarantino @ Town Hall (book tour)
