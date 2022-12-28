What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Phish @ Madison Square Garden
- Aimee Mann & Ted Leo @ City Winery
- Warthog, Vaaska, Mock Execution, Lifeless Dark, Abism @ Elsewhere
- Killswitch Engage, Rivers of Nihil, Unearth, Lybica @ Starland Ballroom
- Phony Ppl @ S.O.B.'s
- The Felice Brothers, Florry @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Razor Braids, High, OMAT @ Baby's All Right
