What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- Tibet House Benefit Concert w/ Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Bernard Summer, Gogol Bordello, Allison Russell, Marc Anthony Thompson, Zsela, Arooj Aftab, Tom Chapman, boygenius, more @ Carnegie Hall
- Big Thief, Buck Meek @ Brooklyn Steel
- PILE, Washer @ TV Eye
- Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts @ Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser @ Cafe Carlyle
- Yelle, Sam Quealy @ Elsewhere
- Meshell Ndegeocello, Nick Hakim, Rahill (DJ set) @ Public Records
- Joan as Police Woman @ LunÁtico
- Charlie Cunningham @ National Sawdust
- Afternoon Bike Ride @ Baby's All Right
STAY IN TOUCH
Find BrooklynVegan on FACEBOOK and TWITTER and INSTAGRAM and YOUTUBE and SPOTIFY and TIKTOK.
Join our EMAIL LIST.
For even more metal, visit Invisible Oranges and follow them on Facebook & Twitter.