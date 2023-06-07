What’s Going on Wednesday?
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- The Antlers, Maeve Gilchrist @ Le Poisson Rouge
- Dawn Richard, Torres @ Racket
- Alex Lahey, Liza Anne @ Baby's All Right
- Caitlin Rose, Andrew Combs @ Mercury Lounge
- CVC @ Union Pool
- Jessica Lea Mayfield, Charlotte Rose Benjamin @ Brooklyn Made
- Bobby Shmurda @ Sony Hall
- John Mellencamp @ Beacon Theatre
Taj Mahal, Corinne Bailey Rae, The Harlem Gospel Travelers @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! FestivalUPDATE: cancelled due to air quality
- Talib Kweli and the Whiskey Boys @ Blue Note Jazz Club
- Robert Ellis, Belaver, Steele FC @ Littlefield
- Dende @ Sultan Room Rooftop
