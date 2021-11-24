What’s Going on Wednesday? (Thanksgiving Eve)
TONIGHT IN NYC:
- LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel
- Bob Dylan @ Capitol Theatre
- Method Man and Redman @ Sony Hall
- Exhorder, Take Offense, Extinction AD, Plague Years @ Saint Vitus Bar
- Nitzer Ebb, Blu Anxxiety @ Elsewhere
- Phony PPL, Alex Mali @ Irving Plaza
- glass beach, Home Is Where, Proper. @ Elsewhere Zone One
- Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, Sky White Tiger @ The Sultan Room
- Peter Rosenberg, Styles P, Meyhem Lauren, CRIMEAPPLE, Flee Lord @ Gramercy Theatre
- San Fermin, Pearla @ City Winery
- The Skatalites @ Cafe Wha?
- Robert Randolph, Sean Carroll @ Brooklyn Bowl
- Marcellus Pittman @ Nowadays
- Guitar Fight From Fooly Cooly, Gwuak!, Stainedyellow @ The Broadway
- The Garden @ Warsaw
- Ant Clemons, Raina Sokolov Gonzalez @ Mercury Lounge
- Noche Romantica w/ Jonathan Toubin, Ewan, Kristine Barilli, Tenosh @ Public Records
- Walshy Fire, Greg S, Mfusco, Lohrasp, Illskills @ Somewhere Nowhere NYC
- Just Blaze, Talib Kweli (DJ set), Soni withanEye @ Chelsea Music Hall
- 99 Neighbors @ Baby's All Right
- Ice Balloons, Tuxedo Cats @ Union Pool
--
