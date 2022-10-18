When We Were Young 2022: weekend one set times

The 2022 edition of When We Were Young happens on October 22 and 23, and October 29 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and the set times for weekend one have been revealed. There are five stages, and My Chemical Romance close out the night on the Black Stage, with Paramore on right before them on the adjacent Pink Stage. Playing at the same time as My Chem are Horrorpops and The Garden on the Checker Stage, and Kittie on the Stripes Stage. For Paramore, conflicts include Thursday on the Checker Stage, and I Prevail on the Stripes Stage.

Other weekend one conflicts include Bright Eyes vs Manchester Orchestra, Taking Back Sunday vs Bayside, Jimmy Eat World vs Knocked Loose vs Mom Jeans, The Wonder Years vs Senses Fail, and Dashboard Confessional vs Glassjaw. See the full set times below.

When We Were Young also just announced the lineup for their 2023 edition, with blink-182, Green Day, New Found Glory, The Offspring, and more.

