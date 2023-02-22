When We Were Young 2023 adds second day with same lineup

Las Vegas festival When We Were Young announced their blink-182 and Green Day-headlined 2023 edition four months ago, ahead of last year's two weekends, but now they've added a second day with the same lineup. It happens on Sunday, October 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Tickets go on presale starting Friday, February 24 at 2 PM PT.

In addition to blink-182 and Green Day, the lineup includes Saves The Day, The Offspring, Rise Against, Thrice, Something Corporate, Motion City Soundtrack, Michelle Branch, Sum 41, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Turnover, Less Than Jake, Citizen, Tigers Jaw, The Front Bottoms, Joyce Manor, and much more. See it in full below.