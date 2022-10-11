When We Were Young 2023 lineup (blink-182, Green Day, New Found Glory, The Offspring & more)

Weeks ahead of its 2022 edition, which happens over three days this month, Las Vegas festival When We Were Young has announced its return in 2023, on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Next year's lineup is headlined by Pop Disaster Tour co-headliners Green Day and blink-182 (who just officially reunited their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker), and also features Saves The Day (who opened that tour), plus The Offspring, Rise Against, Thrice, Something Corporate (reunion), Motion City Soundtrack, Michelle Branch, Sum 41, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Turnover, Less Than Jake, The Ataris, Plain White T's, Citizen, Tigers Jaw, The Front Bottoms, Gym Class Heroes, MxPx, Yellowcard, Good Charlotte, The Movielife, Joyce Manor, AJJ, The Academy Is..., Finch, Movements, Bowling For Soup, Relient K, Beach Bunny, Goldfinger, No Pressure, Fenix TX, Lit, Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, KennyHoopla, Magnolia Park, Jean Dawson, and more. See it in full below

Tickets go on presale Friday, October 14 at 10 AM PT.

When We Were Young 2022 happens this month, on October 22, 23, and 29.

When We Were Young 2023 loading...

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG 2023 LINEUP

Green Day

blink-182

30 Seconds to Mars

The Offspring

Good Charlotte

5 Seconds of Summer

All Time Low

Pierce the Veil

Thrice

Rise Against

Something Corporate

Motion City Soundtrack

Gym Class Heroes

Yellowcard

Saves the Day

MxPx

The Academy Is...

Say Anything

Michelle Branch

Bowling for Soup

Less Than Jake

Finch

Sum 41

Movements

Waterparks

Relient K

Turnover

The Ataris

Goldfinger

Plain White T's

Simple Plan

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manner

AJJ

Citizen

Tigers Jaw

The Veronicas

Lit

New Found Glory

The Front Bottoms

Zebrahead

The Wrecks

Set It Off

Fenix TX

Hot Mulligan

Lit

EKKSTACY

No Pressure

The Movielife

Games We Play

ean Dawson

Knuckle Puck

KennyHoopla

Magnolia Park