When We Were Young 2023 lineup (blink-182, Green Day, New Found Glory, The Offspring & more)
Weeks ahead of its 2022 edition, which happens over three days this month, Las Vegas festival When We Were Young has announced its return in 2023, on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Next year's lineup is headlined by Pop Disaster Tour co-headliners Green Day and blink-182 (who just officially reunited their classic lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker), and also features Saves The Day (who opened that tour), plus The Offspring, Rise Against, Thrice, Something Corporate (reunion), Motion City Soundtrack, Michelle Branch, Sum 41, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Turnover, Less Than Jake, The Ataris, Plain White T's, Citizen, Tigers Jaw, The Front Bottoms, Gym Class Heroes, MxPx, Yellowcard, Good Charlotte, The Movielife, Joyce Manor, AJJ, The Academy Is..., Finch, Movements, Bowling For Soup, Relient K, Beach Bunny, Goldfinger, No Pressure, Fenix TX, Lit, Knuckle Puck, Hot Mulligan, KennyHoopla, Magnolia Park, Jean Dawson, and more. See it in full below
Tickets go on presale Friday, October 14 at 10 AM PT.
When We Were Young 2022 happens this month, on October 22, 23, and 29.
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG 2023 LINEUP
Green Day
blink-182
30 Seconds to Mars
The Offspring
Good Charlotte
5 Seconds of Summer
All Time Low
Pierce the Veil
Thrice
Rise Against
Something Corporate
Motion City Soundtrack
Gym Class Heroes
Yellowcard
Saves the Day
MxPx
The Academy Is...
Say Anything
Michelle Branch
Bowling for Soup
Less Than Jake
Finch
Sum 41
Movements
Waterparks
Relient K
Turnover
The Ataris
Goldfinger
Plain White T's
Simple Plan
Beach Bunny
Joyce Manner
AJJ
Citizen
Tigers Jaw
The Veronicas
Lit
New Found Glory
The Front Bottoms
Zebrahead
The Wrecks
Set It Off
Fenix TX
Hot Mulligan
EKKSTACY
No Pressure
The Movielife
Games We Play
ean Dawson
Knuckle Puck
KennyHoopla
Magnolia Park