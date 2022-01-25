When We Were Young adds 3rd day with same lineup

Las Vegas emo/punk/indie rock fest When We Were Young is sold out for both (identical) days of its 2022 edition, so now they've added a third day, happening the next weekend, on Saturday, October 29 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Like the first two, it'll have the same lineup, and tickets go on presale Monday, January 31 at 10 AM PT.

Day three, like days one and two, will feature headliners My Chemical Romance and Paramore, along with Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Car Seat Headrest, Glassjaw, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ The Altar, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Alex G, Knocked Loose, Thursday, La Dispute, The Wonder Years, The Starting Line, Armor for Sleep, Dance Gavin Dance, The All-American Rejects, Senses Fail, Bayside, Silverstein, Acceptance, The Used, Story of the Year, Saosin, Atreyu, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Horrorpops, Bring Me the Horizon, A Day To Remember, Pierce the Veil, Anberlin, 3OH!3, The Story So Far, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, We The Kings, jxdn, PVRIS, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Neck Deep, and even more. See the lineup in full below.

Organizers responded to concerns of people who were calling it the "emo fyre festival," or had doubts about safety in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.