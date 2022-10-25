When We Were Young adds Death Cab & Underoath, Avril Lavigne drops off ++ Saturday set times

Weekend one of Las Vegas festival When We Were Young is officially behind us, shortened, as it was, when day one was cancelled due to high winds, and the final day of the fest's 2022 edition is set to happen this Saturday (10/29) at the same location, Las Vegas Festival Grounds. They've now released updated set times for that, along with a few updates to the lineup. Death Cab for Cutie and Underoath have been added, while Avril Lavigne has to drop off "due to unforseen circumstsances." See this Saturday's set times below.

When We Were Young has already announced its return in 2023, with a lineup featuring blink-182, Green Day, New Found Glory, The Offspring, and more. That's just one day so far; stay tuned.