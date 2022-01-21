When We Were Young Festival adds 2nd day with same lineup

Tickets to Las Vegas emo/punk/indie rock fest When We Were Young, whose 2022 lineup has been the talk of social media, went on presale today, and because of "overwhelming demand," organizers Live Nation have now added a second day with the same lineup. Day two happens on Sunday, October 23, and tickets are on sale now.

Day two, like day one, will feature headliners My Chemical Romance and Paramore, along with Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice, Glassjaw, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ The Altar, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Knocked Loose, Thursday, La Dispute, The Wonder Years, The Starting Line, Armor for Sleep, Dance Gavin Dance, The All-American Rejects, Senses Fail, Bayside, Silverstein, Acceptance, The Used, Story of the Year, Saosin, Atreyu, Hawthorne Heights, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Horrorpops, Bring Me the Horizon, A Day To Remember, Pierce the Veil, Anberlin, 3OH!3, The Story So Far, Mom Jeans, Mayday Parade, The Maine, We The Kings, jxdn, PVRIS, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Neck Deep, and still more.

No word yet on whether days one or two will include I Set My Friends On Fire, who have been holding a fest URL ransom until they're added to the lineup.

Organizers also responded to concerns of people who were calling it the "emo fyre festival," or had doubts about safety in the wake of the Astroworld Tragedy.