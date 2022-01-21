When We Were Young organizers respond to concerns

Ever since When We Were Young Fest announced its 2000s Warped Tour-style lineup on Tuesday, the internet has lit up with reactions. Some people were excited about the lineup, some people made fun of it, others are trying to meme their way onto it. There are also people who think it's too good to be true (search Twitter for "emo fyre festival"), people who are concerned that the fest booked way too many bands for a one-day festival, and concerns about safety in the wake of the recent Astroworld tragedy.

Newsweek tried to throw fuel on that fire by publishing the article "When We Were Young Concert is Being Organized by Same People Behind Astroworld" (yes, Live Nation, one of the two biggest concert promotion companies in the country), and now in an attempt to ease those concerns, a spokesperson for WWWY gave a statement to Newsweek.

"The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organizers and in coordination with local authorities," they said. "We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October. We encourage fans to check the festival website and socials for all of the latest updates."

Regarding set lengths, Newsweek also writes, "Organizers have said it is typical for earlier acts to play 20-30 minute sets at large-scale festivals while headliners often perform longer, closer to 45 to 60 minutes or more."

WWWWY happens October 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds with headliners My Chemical Romance and Paramore. The lineup also features Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Glassjaw, AFI, Alkaline Trio, Manchester Orchestra, Thursday, The Starting Line, The All-American Rejects, Senses Fail, Bayside, The Wonder Years, Car Seat Headrest, Wolf Alice, The Linda Lindas, Meet Me @ The Altar, Knocked Loose, La Dispute, and more. Tickets go on sale today (1/21) at 10 AM Pacific.