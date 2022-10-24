When We Were Young videos & fan reactions (My Chemical Romance, Paramore & more)

Las Vegas emo/pop punk festival When We Were Young had to cancel its first one-day edition due to a high wind warning, but the second planned edition went down on Sunday (10/23), and it seems like it was a success. The Festive Owl, the popular social media account about festival news, rumors, and more, attended and called it "one of the single best festival days I’ve personally ever experienced." They also added, "My Chemical Romance could headline any festival in America with that #WhenWeWereYoung set. That was a serious rock show from a well-oiled and polished band."

In addition to My Chemical Romance, the other co-headliner was Paramore, whose Hayley Williams addressed the first day's cancellation on stage during their set. "I know that this weekend got off to a rocky start, and I know it wasn't a particularly popular decision to everyone out there, but I wanna say that it means a lot that the festival is looking out for all of our safety."

She also talked about the punk and emo scene and how it's become a more inclusive and safer space in the years since Paramore formed, and you can read the rest of her speech HERE.

Paramore opened their set with their first-ever live performance of "All I Wanted" from 2009's Brand New Eyes, and after Hayley gave her speech, they gave a rare performance of "Here We Go Again" from their 2005 debut album All We Know Is Falling.

Check out some videos, Paramore's and MCR's setlists, and some more tweets about the fest below.

WWWY holds one more 2022 edition with the same lineup on Saturday (10/29), and it returns in 2023 with co-headliners blink-182 and Green Day.

Paramore Setlist (via)

All I Wanted (Live debut)

That's What You Get

Still Into You (Dedicated to Paramore)

Brick by Boring Brick

I Caught Myself

Here We Go Again (Tour Debut)

Ignorance (Extended Intro)

Ain't It Fun

Last Hope (Tour Debut)

Hard Times (Interpolates “Heart Of Glass,” by Blondie)

This Is Why

Misery Business

My Chemical Romance Setlist (via)

I'm Not Okay (I Promise)

Boy Division

Give 'Em Hell, Kid

Planetary (GO!)

The Ghost of You

Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish

Helena

Welcome to the Black Parade

Teenagers

Mama

Famous Last Words

Encore:

Vampires Will Never Hurt You

Vampire Money