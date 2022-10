When We Were Young’s first day cancelled due to high winds

Las Vegas emo/pop punk festival When We Were Young was set to hold its first of three one-day editions today (10/22), but they were forced to cancel due to a high wind warning. In a statement, organizers say that refunds will be issued in "as little as 30 days." The festival is still currently scheduled to happen this Sunday (10/23), as well as Saturday, October 29. The full statement reads:

When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday. The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts. Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today's When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority.

This was not a decision that came lightly. We know many of you traveled to the area to have a spectacular day with your favorite bands and have been looking forward to this day for months. We were equally as excited and are devastated to have to share this news.

Ticketholders who purchased their tickets directly through the festival's ticketing company, Front Gate Tickets, for Saturday, October 22nd's When We Were Young Festival will receive a refund in as little as 30 days to the original form of payment.

According to the National Weather Service, Sunday's weather looks sunny without any wind advisories. When We Were Young's additional dates including Sunday, October 23 and Saturday, October 29 are moving forward accordingly.