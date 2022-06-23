Where to watch the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks in NYC

The Fourth of July is coming up soon, and the biggest event of the day in NYC is the annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks spectacular. This year's fireworks will be launched from five barges along the East River in Manhattan starting at 9:25 PM. There are official elevated public viewing areas along the FDR Drive, as well as locations in Queens & Brooklyn:

E. 42nd St & FDR Drive

E. 34th St & FDR Drive

E. 24th St & FDR Drive

Gantry Plaza State Park

Transmitter Park

Bushwick Inlet Park

Marsha P Johnson State Park

Macy's also says "the following locations are not recommended for viewing: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Queens Hunter’s Point South Park & Roosevelt Island." Of course, a rooftop party is always a good place too.

Check out a map of viewing locations below and find more information at Macy's fireworks website.

macys-map-4th-of-july-fireworks-2022 loading...

You can also watch the Macy's fireworks from the comfort of your own home, as they'll be broadcast via NBC and the Peacock streaming app as a two-hour special Monday, July 4 from 8-10 PM Eastern. The lineup of pop star performances has yet to be revealed -- stay tuned.

Across the Hudson, Jersey City has its own fireworks spectacular, with performances by Flo-Rida, Funk Flex and Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal). Details are here.

attachment-jersey-city-fireworks-2022 loading...

The Fourth is far from your only opportunity to catch fireworks in NYC this summer -- Coney Island has them every Friday through September 2.