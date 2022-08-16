Whistler Molly Lewis pays homage to James Bond in new video, playing NYC & Desert Daze

Whistler extraordinaire Molly Lewis, who has collaborated with La Femme, Sébastien Tellier and Dr. Dre to name three, will release her second EP for Jagjaguwar, Mirage, on September 16. Working once again with producer Thoman Benneck, the EP also features Brazilian guitarist Rogê, percussionist Gibi Dos Santos, and keyboardist Roger Manning (Beck, Jellyfish). There's a distinctly loungy, tropical style here, recalling '60s acts like Esquivel, Ennio Morricone, Ferrante & Teicher, Sergio Mendes, and Jean-Jacques Perrey.

Molly's just shared "Cabana de Mel" which drops you right onto a white sandy beach with a cocktail served in a coconut shell. “In the small town in Australia where I’m from, there are handmade signs every now and then along the tropical roadsides that say, 'Honey Hut,'" Molly says. "This is where you can leave some money in a can and pick up a jar of fresh honey from local farmers. I always liked the thought of these little honey hunts. Rogê started playing Bossa Nova guitar one day and I asked him if he could make it like a mysterious Bond theme. I was listening to this guitar one night while back home in my small town, eating fresh honey, when this melody came floating over to me. 'Cabana de Mel' is 'Honey Hut' in Portuguese, a mixture of me and Rogê and our worlds coming together.”

The Bond theme element comes into play on the "Cabana de Mel" video, which was shot in 16mm by director Kristofski and stars Molly as a spy heroine -- with a look inspired by Ursula Andress in Dr. No -- with Sean Nicholas Savage as her arch enemy. You can watch that below.

Molly will celebrate the release of Mirage with two shows at NYC's Joe's Pub on September 24 & 25. After that, she'll head to California for the 2022 Desert Daze festival, and then to Europe for more touring. All dates are listed below.

MIRAGE TRACKLIST:

1. Mirage

2. Miracle Fruit

3. Dolphinese

4. Cabana de Mel

5. The Green Ray

6. Nature Boy

Molly Lewis 2022 tour dates:

September 24 – Joe’s Pub – New York, NY

September 25 – Joe’s Pub – New York, NY *second date added*

September 30 - October 2 – Desert Daze Festival – Lake Perris, CA

October 24 - Cartier Foundation - Paris, FR

October 27 - Rotondes – Klub - Luxembourg, LU

October 28 - Botanique - Brussels, BE

November 3 - Laylow - London, UK

November 12 - Covo - Bologna, IT

November 13 - ARCI Bellezza room - Milano, IT

December 3 – The Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ (w/ Lee Fields)