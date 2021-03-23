Whistler Molly Lewis signs to Jagjaguwar; John C Reilly stars in “Oceanic Feeling” video

"Whistling is like a human theremin," says Australian artist Molly Lewis, who is working to change our perceptions of whistling as an instrument. Having attracted a following in Los Angeles with "Café Molly" nights at Zebulon, she counts Karen O and Mac DeMarco as fans, and has toured with Connan Mockasin, Neil Finn, and others, and has opened for noted indie rock whistler Andrew Bird. Molly's now signed to Jagjaguwar and released her first single for the label, "Oceanic Feeling."

Molly is not going for a pop or rock sound on "Oceanic Feeling," staying more in whistling's comfort zone of Esquivel lounge records, the first Goldfrapp album and Morricone soundtracks. (She cites Morricone's whistler of choice, Alessandro Alessandro Alessandroni, as a big influence.) There's a definite sense of whimsy and that is explored further in the song's video that's set in a fantasy forest, and features a hawk as a co-star and John C. Reilly as a saxophone-playing king. (H/t Stereogum.) It's a little bit Adult Swim, but if you dig her influences the song is quite lovely. Watch the video below.

Oceanic Feeling is also the title of her debut album, details of which are still to be announced. Stay tuned.