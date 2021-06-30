White Eagle Hall reopening in July (initial lineup)

Like just about all music venues, Jersey City's White Eagle Hall closed their doors in March of 2020 because of the pandemic, and over a year later, they're finally reopening. Their first show back happens on July 15 with Long Neck, PYNKIE, and Whiner, and tickets are on sale now.

Also coming up at the venue are shows with Japanese Breakfast and Mannequin Pussy; Parquet Courts, Public Practice, and P.E.; Yo La Tengo; Waxahatchee and Katy Kirby; Chris Gethard; Spoon and Nicole Atkins; Titus Andronicus; Adrianne Lenker and Lutalo; Luna; Nada Surf and Pom Pom Squad; Godspeed You! Black Emperor; Built to Spill; and more. See their initial lineup in full below.

WHITE EAGLE HALL: INITIAL 2021-2022 LINEUP

Jul 15 Thu Long Neck, PYNKIE, Whiner

Jul 30 Fri Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy

Aug 14 Sat Parquet Courts, Public Practice, P.E.

Aug 20 Fri Emo Night Brooklyn

Sep 10 Fri Jersey City Rocks White Eagle Hall III

Sep 11 Sat Emo Night Karaoke

Sep 24 Fri Yo La Tengo

Oct 08 Fri Low Cut connie

Oct 09 Sat Waxahatchee, Katy Kirby

Oct 16 Sat Chris Gethard - early/late

Oct 24 Sun Spoon, Nicole Atkins

Nov 03 Wed Titus Andronicus

Nov 09 Tue Adrianne Lenker, Lutalo

Nov 12 Fri Luna

Nov 19 Fri Nada Surf, Pom Pom Squad

Apr 22 Fri Godspeed You! Black Emperor

May 13 Fri Built to Spill