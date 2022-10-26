White Reaper announce new album & tour dates with Militarie Gun, Mamalarky, Narrow Head, more

Louisville band White Reaper have announced a new album, Asking For A Ride, out January 27 via Elektra (pre-order). With the album announcement comes lead single "Pages," an acid-washed, guitar-driven jam with a music video directed by Lance Bangs. Vocalist and guitarist Tony Esposito says, “It seems like ‘Pages' could’ve easily existed on one of our earlier records, it’s just a few chords and a simple melody; but because of that, I’d say that it’s pretty unique to the rest of our new album. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.” Lance Bangs adds:

White Reaper are a joy to make things with, 5 guys that are good company in recording studios, house parties, live shows, and anywhere else you can spend time among them. We had a great experience shooting saturated color motion picture film on handheld cameras for the "Real Long Time" video for their previous album, and I wanted to get everyone together for an outdoor daylight look in one of my favorite architectural public spaces, the Keller Fountain in Portland, Oregon. It was designed in the late 60s and opened to the public in 1970. It’s an enduring free space where people can spend time. We filmed on a bright, warm afternoon and conjured up a video that feels like the song: dynamic, catchy, genuine.

Watch the video for "Pages," plus a teaser for Asking For A Ride and the album art and track list, below.

Along with the album announcement, White Reaper are set to headline a North American tour in early 2023. The first leg is with Narrow Head and Lars Ulrich's sons' band Taipei Houston, and the second leg is with Mamalarky and Militarie Gun (though Militarie Gun aren't currently billed on the NYC, Philly, and Boston dates, but maybe that will change after their headlining tour ends). All dates are listed below.

White Reaper hit NYC on their tour on March 17 at Irving Plaza. Tickets are on sale Friday (10/28), with pre-sale available now.

Mamalarky just released their new album Pocket Fantasy, Militarie Gun just released their deluxe edition of All Roads Lead to the Gun, and MG's tour hits Brooklyn this Thursday (10/27) at Saint Vitus Bar with MSPAINT and Dazy.

White Reaper Asking For A Ride loading...

Asking For A Ride Tracklisting

1. Asking for a Ride

2. Bozo

3. Fog Machine

4. Getting into Trouble w/ the Boss

5. Funny Farm

6. Pink Slip

7. Heaven or Not

8. Crawlspace

9. Thorn

10. Pages

White Reaper 2023 tour loading...

White Reaper -- 2023 Tour Dates

February 7 - Lexington, KY - The Burl +#

February 9 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Indy +#

February 10 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall +#

February 11 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall +#

February 13 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Studio +#

February 14 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn +#

February 15 - Dallas, TX - Granada +#

February 17 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad +#

February 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom +#

February 19 - San Diego, CA - Music Box +#

February 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre +#

February 22 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall +#

February 24 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre +#

February 25 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile +#

February 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre +#

March 2 - Denver, CO - Summit *&

March 3 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *&

March 4 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid *&

March 6 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys *&

March 7 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre *&

March 8 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall *&

March 10 - Chicago, IL - Metro *&

March 11 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *&

March 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls *&

March 14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *&

March 17 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza &

March 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts &

March 19 - Boston, MA - Royale &

March 22 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *&

March 23 - Atlanta, GA - Hell *&

March 24 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *&

March 25 - Louisville, KY - Headliners *&

+ Narrow Head

# Taipei Houston

* Militarie Gun

& Mamalarky