‘White Riot’ documentary chronicles ’70s UK’s “Rock Against Racism” movement (watch the trailer)

New documentary White Riot chronicles the late '70s UK "Rock Against Racism" movement, where punk, pop, ska and reggae fought back against racist organizations like The National Front and controversial "Sus" laws. The centerpiece of the film is RAR's April 1978 march from Trafalgar Square to Victoria Park, featuring over 100,000 protesters, which concluded with an outdoor show featuring The Clash, Steel Pulse, Tom Robinson Band, X-Ray Spex, Sham 69's Jimmy Pursey and Patrik Fitzgerald.

White Riot, which won Best Documentary at the 2019 London Film Festival, features new interviews with Rock Against Racism founder Red Saunders, Clash drummer Topper Headon, reggae great and producer Dennis Bovell, The Selecter's Pauline Black, and others, plus tons of archival footage and interviews.

The film's out October 16 via Virtual Cinema which allows you to help out a local independent theater that is struggling during the pandemic, and distributors Film Movement have partnered with voter awareness organization HeadCount to allow you to watch Headcount shorts along with the documentary.

You can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below: